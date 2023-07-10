ASPEED technology to showcase 360-degree smart factory patrolling and pfr server security soc at computex, enabling comprehensive innovative applications

Hsinchu City, Taiwan, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — ASPEED Technology Inc., the world’s largest provider of remote server management SoCs, will participate in Computex 2023 to showcase the new applications of Cupola360 for the first time, including the 360-degree remote real-time patrolling solution for smart factories, Cupola360+ smart factory deployment software, two models of 360-degree factory cameras, and panoramic video conferencing equipment. These offerings aim to provide comprehensive applications for smart factories and smart cities, with a complete product lineup and diverse range of applications. In terms of Cloud and Enterprise Solutions, in addition to the existing BMC remote server management SoCs, ASPEED will debut the AST1060 PFR (Platform Firmware Resilience) security SoC, specifically designed for server security. It will also exhibit related products adopted by server customers using AST1060.

Chris Lin, Chairman and President of ASPEED, stated, “Since the introduction of the Cupola360 Spherical Image Processor and panoramic intelligent cameras, we have collaborated with our customers to expand the various applications of Cupola360 products. We have now perfected the smart factory patrolling solution and deployment software development. In the future, we will collaborate with system integrators, distributors, and other partners in the ecosystem to promote the Cupola360 technology brand and establish its presence in smart factories and even in smart cities. We believe that this will spark innovation in various fields in the future.”

ASPEED has dedicated many years to the development of 360-degree image processing technology, constantly innovating and pushing boundaries. In addition to the continuous advancement of panoramic video conferencing applications, this year ASPEED has introduced comprehensive Smart AV Solutions, which takes a holistic approach to image-related SoCs and software. The focus is on intelligent audiovisual applications, and the product lineup includes the Cupola360 Spherical Image Processor, panoramic cameras, AVoIP 1G audiovisual extension and transmission management SoCs, as well as related software under the Cupola360+ brand.



ASPEED has pioneered the development of 360-degree immersive intelligent cameras, which can be widely adopted in smart factories and smart cities. By extensively deploying cameras in factories and public facilities, the traditional fisheye devices are replaced by high-resolution 360-degree cameras, offering advantages such as 5.7K high-definition images and no blind spots. The cameras can perform multi-point jumping inspection between different 360-degree cameras, allowing factory managers and customers to achieve comprehensive management without the need to physically enter the production line. It also enables remote monitoring and remote plant auditing. In high-risk areas, this immersive remote inspection can be conducted through virtual intelligent robot patrols to ensure the safety of operators, significantly reducing the demand for manpower and effectively addressing the current labor shortage in industries.

The panoramic cameras, using Cupola360 processors, provide real-time 360-degree field of view (FOV) and 5.7K ultra-high video resolution, with photo resolution exceeding 8K. Through the Cupola360+ software and AI functions, real-time feedback of data from various designated points, such as factory production line data, can be obtained. It also allows partial positioning and magnification of high-resolution images to confirm details, resolving issues such as image distortion at the edges commonly found in traditional fisheye cameras. Additionally, when combined with ASPEED’s AVoIP high-definition remote transmission SoC, AST1530/1535, it can be applied as a command center for intelligent factory war rooms.

Given the increasing concern about information security in recent years, providing secure protection against malicious attacks has become a focal point. ASPEED has been collaborating with server platform firmware (BIOS/BMC) partners and participating in the Open Compute Project (OCP) to address the security vulnerabilities in server platform firmware. In response to this, ASPEED has developed the AST1060 Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR) security SoC, designed to work in conjunction with BMC SoCs. The AST1060 incorporates a hardware Root of Trust (RoT). Its SoC design helps reduce hardware costs and software design time for customers. It is compatible with both existing and future platform and device designs, providing comprehensive firmware security for enterprise platforms. The AST1060 ensures the integrity of critical data, safeguards against tampering or damage, detects any data manipulation, and enables the restoration of critical data to its original state, offering customers comprehensive cybersecurity protection. The ASPEED AST1060 PFR SoC follows the standards set by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in accordance with SP800-193, and it is compatible with Intel PFR specifications. It has obtained CAVP certification from NIST.

ASPEED’s Cupola360 360-degree smart factory patrolling solution and the Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR) security SoC AST1060, will be showcased at the Computex 2023. Visitors are welcome to experience them at ASPEED’s booth, located at M0802 on the 4th floor of Exhibition Hall 1 in Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. For more information, please visit www.aspeedtech.com

Press Contact：

Mepax

Colleen Ho +886-937-525-622

Lydia Lin +886-920-987-987

ASPEED Technology

Iris Chueh, Corporate Marketing

About ASPEED Technology Inc.

Founded in 2004, ASPEED Technology Inc. is a leading fabless IC design company headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. As a pioneer and leader of cutting-edge SoC solutions with a focus on the niche markets, ASPEED specializes in Cloud & Enterprise Solutions, including Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) SoC, Bridge IC, and PFR SoC, and Smart AV Solutions, including AVoIP SoC, Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ Software Kit.

ASPEED is devoted to developing innovative technologies in order to quickly respond to customer needs. In 2016, ASPEED acquired Broadcom’s Emulex Pilot™ remote server management chip business and it’s currently the world’s No. 1 BMC SoC provider. To enter the market of image processing, ASPEED expanded its product portfolio by launching Cupola360 spherical image stitching processor and Cupola360⁺ software solutions in 2018.

Recognized as a trusted and reliable partner for customers, ASPEED has been awarded “Forbes Asia’s 200 Best Under a Billion” for nine consecutive years since 2014. The company was also recognized as “Taiwan Best-in-Class 100” by Taiwan Institute of Directors and CDRC Consulting Group in 2022.

Media Contact

CHUEH Iris

Phone : +886-3-578-9568 #863

tingi_chueh@aspeedtech.com

Business Contact

YANG James

Phone : +886-3-578-9568 #828

james_yang@aspeedtech.com