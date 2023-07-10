Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Adds Powerful, Affordable, and Easy-to-Use, Compact Controller to its iQ-F Series Compact PLC

Vernon Hills, IL, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. expands its line of MELSEC iQ-F series compact controllers to now offer a basic model providing OEMs with an all-in-one controller for small machines up to 60 I/O with integrated Ethernet connectivity. The FX5S PLC is a solution for simple automation applications at a more affordable price than the original FX5U high-performance model and FX5UJ mid-range model.

Unique features of the FX5S PLC include a built-in Webserver for connection to customized webpages and CC-Link IE network capability for reliable communication to HMI, VFD, servo, and remote I/O. The MELSEC iQ-F series compact controllers have faster speeds and increased memory for programming, bringing superior performance and reliability to customers.

“The iQ-F series FX5S PLC is the perfect product for customers that need to modernize from serial to Ethernet required for modern IoT connectivity, while simultaneously keeping costs down,” said Lee Cheung product manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. “This basic model is programmed in the same GX Works3 software environment as other iQ-F series compact PLCs which makes it a great fit for simple automation applications in packaging, material handling, food & beverage, water, and printing industries.”

For more information about the MELSEC iQ-F series FX5S PLC, visit https://us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en/support/technical-support/knowledge-base/getdocument/?docid=3E26SJWH3ZZR-1398111405-4110

About Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. is a U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. It offers a broad product portfolio including programmable automation controllers (PAC), programmable logic controllers (PLC), human machine interfaces (HMI), variable frequency drives (VFD), servo amplifiers and motors, control software, computerized numerical controllers (CNC), motion controllers, robots, low-voltage power distribution products, and industrial sewing machines for the industrial and commercial sectors. Additional information about Mitsubishi Electric Automation is available at us.MitsubishiElectric.com/fa/en. About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 4,476.7 billion yen (U.S.$ 36.7 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com *U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of ¥122=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2022. About Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation Business Group Offering a vast range of automation and processing technologies, including controllers, drive products, power distribution and control products, electrical discharge machines, electron beam machines, laser processing machines, computerized numerical controllers, and industrial robots, Mitsubishi Electric helps bring higher productivity – and quality – to the factory floor. In addition, our extensive networks around the globe provide direct communication and comprehensive support to customers. About e-F@ctory e-F@ctory is Mitsubishi Electric’s integrated concept to build reliable and flexible manufacturing systems that enable users to achieve many of their high speed, information driven manufacturing aspirations. Through its partner solution activity, the e-F@ctory Alliance, and its work with open network associations such as The CC-Link Partners Association (CLPA), users can build comprehensive solutions based on a wide ranging “best in class” principle. In summary, e-F@ctory and the e-F@ctory Alliance enable customers to achieve integrated manufacturing but still retain the ability to choose the most optimal suppliers and solutions. *e-F@ctory, iQ Platform are trademarks of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan and other countries. *Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others. *All other trademarks are acknowledged

