Drew Horowitz & Associates Offers Crisis Intervention in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota

Lilydale, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Drew Horowitz & Associates, a leading mental health service provider, is pleased to announce their clinic offers crisis intervention in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota. This offering aims to provide timely and effective support to individuals and families experiencing emotional crises or mental health emergencies.

Recognizing the urgent need for accessible crisis intervention services in the region, Drew Horowitz & Associates has assembled a team of highly skilled and compassionate professionals specializing in crisis intervention. With their extensive experience and expertise, they are dedicated to assisting individuals in crisis and helping them navigate challenging situations.

Crisis intervention services provided by Drew Horowitz & Associates are tailored to address many mental health emergencies. Whether someone is experiencing a severe panic attack, suicidal ideation, overwhelming anxiety, or any other crisis, the team is equipped to respond promptly and provide immediate support.

The team at Drew Horowitz & Associates understands the importance of a comprehensive approach to crisis intervention. They prioritize building a strong therapeutic relationship with their clients, fostering trust, and creating a safe space for open and honest communication. They strive to help individuals regain stability and develop effective coping strategies through compassionate listening, skilled assessment, and evidence-based techniques.

Anyone interested in learning about their crisis intervention services in Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN, can find out more by visiting the Drew Horowitz & Associates website or calling 1-800-731-0854.

About Drew Horowitz & Associates: Drew Horowitz & Associates is a prominent mental health service provider dedicated to delivering comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals, couples, and families. With a commitment to excellence and a client-centered approach, their team of licensed professionals offers numerous services, including crisis intervention, individual therapy, family therapy, couples counseling, and group therapy.

