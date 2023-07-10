Zuha Island. Discover the Luxury Private Island Resort in Dubai, by Nine Way Real Estate

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Zuha Island, an exquisite resort-style island nestled off the coast of Dubai, invites you to embark on an extraordinary journey of luxury and tranquility. Offering a lifestyle like no other, Zuha Island presents an unrivaled opportunity for residents to embrace a harmonious blend of natural beauty, modern comforts, and unparalleled experiences.

Located in the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf, Zuha Island is a pristine oasis that combines the allure of a secluded retreat with the convenience of city living. Just a 12 minutes short boat ride away from the bustling Jumeirah Beach Welcome Centre, next to the Four Seasons (with parking facilities), residents can enjoy the best of both worlds – the serenity of an island paradise and the cosmopolitan offerings of a vibrant metropolis like Dubai.

Living on Zuha Island is a truly transformative experience, surrounded by pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes. The island is over 2,5 million sq ft with 2,5 km of beachfront. Residents are immersed in a world of tranquility, where the gentle sound of waves and breathtaking sunsets become an everyday reality. The island’s meticulously designed infrastructure ensures residents have access to every amenity they desire, from world-class dining establishments to luxurious spas, fitness centers, and recreational facilities.

One of the highlights of Zuha Island is its collection of 30 meticulously crafted 6 bedroom residential villas, each on its own generous plot of land with private beach. Designed to exceed the expectations of even the most discerning homeowners, these villas epitomize luxury, elegance, and exclusivity. Each villa boasts spacious living areas, private pools, beautifully landscaped gardens, and stunning panoramic views of the surrounding paradise. With meticulous attention to detail and the finest finishes, these villas offer an unparalleled living experience that is truly second to none.

Living on Zuha Island also provides a host of exclusive benefits. Residents can take advantage of the island’s exclusive marina, allowing for convenient access to yachting and water activities. Immerse yourself in a vibrant social scene by participating in community events and engaging with like-minded individuals who share a passion for a refined and relaxed lifestyle. With exceptional privacy and security measures in place, residents can enjoy a sense of peace and tranquility, knowing that they are part of a truly exclusive and secluded enclave.

Zuha Island offers more than just a place to live; it presents a dreamlike lifestyle where residents can indulge in the finer things in life. Imagine waking up to the gentle sea breeze, strolling along pristine beaches, and savoring delectable cuisine while enjoying stunning views. This is the dream that Zuha Island brings to life.

Don’t miss your chance to embrace the ultimate resort-style living experience on Zuha Island. Immerse yourself in a world of opulence, tranquility, and unforgettable moments. Live the dream you’ve always envisioned.

Zuha Island is being developed by Zaya, a developer with a notable track record of building exceptional nature-infused communities such as Al Barari and Nurai Island (the Abu Dhabi’s Maldives-inspired Island). Guests and residents will be able to check-in to Zuha from the summer of 2025.

For more information about Zuha Island residential villas and investment opportunities, please get in touch with Monica Garcia Ricardo, Founder/Broker at Nine Way Real Estate L.L.C, www.ninewayrealestate.com

Anticipated completion: 30/06/2025

Project #2588

Escrow #1006808792

