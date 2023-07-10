NEW MUSIC ALERT from GRAMMY/BILLBOARD/GOLD Songwriter/Producer Earl Powell!!!

LOS ANGELES, USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Earl Powell/Eptone Music is beyond excited to announce the debut of “The One” single by Earl Powell featuring Slique/Jay Adams, available everywhere on June 8, 2023.

Per Earl Powell, “This is a special song that is inspired by my wife of 22 years, she’s The One. It started a few years ago when I was tinkering with my guitar. I would play the melody over & over, and my wife loved every time she heard me play it, so I stayed with it to see where the music would take me, and this is the product! I decided to release it on a big special day for my wife (her ‘forever 25’ birthday), hence the June 8th release date!”

“The One” is an R&B/Adult Contemporary love song (ballad) with live instrumentation that gives the song its timeless, soothing nature, yet it’s able to draw you to the dance floor with that special someone. Already, there’s talk of “The One” becoming a staple of proposals and weddings for now and for ages to come.

The writing and production on “The One” are pioneered by Grammy/Billboard/Gold acclaimed songwriter/music producer Earl Powell, owner of Eptone Music Productions, with credits including work with Jennifer Hudson, Snoop, Keyshia Cole, Ashanti, The Jacksons, Tito Jackson, Syleena Johnson, Tweet, Big Daddy Kane, and many more. Earl invited R&B crooner Slique/Jay Adams to partner as co-lyricist & featured performing artist. Earl and Slique are a musical force to be reckoned with, with an amazing hit-making history to show for it, including favorites like “Your Body”, “When I See You”, “Woman’s Gotta Have It”, and many more. They’ve been rocking since the mid-90’s, when they met at Un-D-Nyable Records (Chicago record company founded by baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas).

Earl Powell/Eptone Music is hard at work, with lots of releases, engagements and more happening this year and beyond.

Contact info@eptonemusic.com for interviews, features and further info.

