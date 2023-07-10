EXXELIA WILL PRESENT ITS INNOVATIONS AT PARIS AIR SHOW (SIAE – LE BOURGET) – STAND 2B – H 107

Paris, France, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

As an expert in high reliability products for demanding en-markets, Exxelia will be exhibiting its products at the Paris Air Show, Hall 2B, booth H107.

On its “Embedded Products” display, bringing together components that can be mounted on a satellites, jet fighters oraircraft, Exxelia will be presenting two innovations that are particularly well suited to the challenges of the aviation of the future and the objectives of decarbonisation of the air. Its latest film capacitor innovation called MML™ (named after its “Miniature Micro-Layer” dielectric) shows an energy density up to 4 times higher than other film dielectrics. MML® technology makes power capacitors smaller, lighter and compatible with higher temperatures, and is therefore particularly suitable for DC-Link and decoupling applications.

Alongside MML™ components, Exxelia will also be exhibiting the latest innovations in magnetic components called “Smart Magnetics”. This novelty is based on the combined design of the inductor together with the transformer as a 2-in-1 component, saving up to 40% in weight and 20% in volume while dissipating more power. Some Smart Magnetics designs are being chosen for eVTOL applications.

www.exxelia.com

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high performance passive components and subsystems with factories in France, Morocco, United States, India and Vietnam. Exxelia’s product portfolio includes a wide range of capacitors (film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors) and ruggedized magnetic products (inductors, transformers, rotor, stator, etc.), resistors, slip rings, position sensors, medical sensors and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aeronautic, space, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advanced industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.exxelia.com.

