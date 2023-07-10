Copley Controls Introduces Compact, Efficient Nano Drives with EtherCAT and CANopen Support

Morristown, NJ, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

“Designed with precision and performance in mind, the Copley Controls Nano Series of servo drives represents the next generation of motion control technology, enabling our customers to achieve unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in their applications,” said Dennis Sykes, VP of Copley Motion.

The Nano Series comes in a small footprint of 35 x 30 x 23.4 millimeters, operates from 9 to 180V DC input voltage and delivers up to 35A of continuous current and 70A peak current to provide exceptional power density and efficiency. The Nano Series’ compact size also gives integrators the flexibility to mount the units directly onto the motor or within robot joints. The optional connectorized PCB and CME commissioning software facilitates setup and tuning.

The Nano Series supports the EtherCAT or CANopen communication protocols for real-time data exchange. Additional features and specifications include:

– Safe Torque Off (STO) capability with Sil 3, Category 3, PL e conformance.

-Six digital inputs and four digital outputs.

-Four voltage/current combinations.

-One ±10V 12-bit analog input.

-BiSS-C unidirectional and SSI absolute encoders (primary).

-Dual encoder feedback support.

-Digital incremental encoder (primary and secondary).

-Digital Halls.

-32-bit floating point filters and multiple advanced filters.

-Frequency analysis tools.

Nano Module EtherCAT NES and Nano Module CANopen NPS models are available with an EZ Board option to simplify mounting.

About Copley Controls

Copley Controls, a part of Analogic Corporation, is a world-class designer and manufacturer of servo and stepper drives, headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts. With over 35 years of experience in the industry, Copley Controls has been at the forefront of motion control technology, specializing in high precision solutions for a wide range of industries. Copley Controls’ portfolio includes a diverse range of AC and DC servo and stepper drives, designed to meet the unique needs of customers in industries such as robotics, lab & diagnostics, semiconductor equipment, healthcare and aerospace. With an agile and responsive R&D and applications team, and a network of over 75 distributors worldwide, Copley Controls is committed to providing rapid technical support and problem-solving.

