Sorbead India Supplies Pharma-Grade LDPE Bags All Over the United States and Canada

From Activated Alumina Desiccants to Pharmaceutical Coils and Molecular Sieves, Sorbead India Manufactures it All and Delivers it all the way to the US and Canada.

Gujarat, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sorbead India , an ISO Certified leading manufacturer and supplier of moisture-adsorbing solutions, is proud to announce its extensive range of pharma-grade LDPE bags now available for customers in the United States and Canada. With its commitment to quality and innovation, Sorbead India aims to provide reliable and efficient packaging solutions to the pharmaceutical industry.

Sorbead India’s LDPE bags are manufactured with the utmost precision, ensuring compliance with the highest quality standards required in the pharmaceutical sector. The pharma-grade LDPE bags provided by Sorbead have excellent moisture barrier properties, protecting pharmaceutical products from humidity and moisture-related damage. They are designed to prevent contamination, ensuring that pharmaceutical products remain safe and free from external pollutants or impurities during storage and transportation.

A spokesperson from the company stated, “We are excited to offer our high-quality pharma-grade LDPE bags to the pharmaceutical industry in the United States and Canada. Our products are designed to meet the specific needs of pharmaceutical packaging, providing effective moisture protection and ensuring the integrity of medications. We look forward to serving our customers and establishing strong partnerships in the North American market.”

With its expansion into the United States and Canada, Sorbead India is dedicated to providing prompt and reliable service to customers across North America. The company’s vast distribution network enables efficient and timely delivery of pharma-grade LDPE bags to pharmaceutical companies throughout the region for pharmaceutical powders, bulk tablets, and capsule packaging.

Their LDPE bags are crafted from high-quality food and pharma-grade materials, ensuring durability and flexibility. Since Sorbead India understands the importance of adhering to regulatory guidelines in the pharmaceutical industry, the LDPE bags are manufactured in accordance with international quality standards and with virgin materials ensuring the highest level of purity.

For more information about Sorbead India’s pharma-grade LDPE bags and other moisture-absorbing solutions, please consult the information provided below.

Sorbead India is a leading manufacturer and supplier of moisture-absorbing solutions, catering to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and food packaging. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Sorbead India offers a wide range of desiccants, moisture barrier bags, and other moisture control products.

Website: https://www.sorbeadindia.com

India Head Office Address: 304-307, Prayosha Complex, Chhani Jakat Naka, Vadodara

Contact: +91-265-2761041/42