Electronsystem MD announces its partecipation in the CIRED 2023 exhibition

Milan, Italy, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Electronsystem MD, a leading Italian company specializing in the development and production of products for medium (MV) and high voltage (HV) switchgear and devices, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming CIRED 2023 International Conference & Exhibition on Electricity Distribution. The event will be held in Rome from June 12 to 15, 2023.

CIRED is widely known as the leading forum for the electricity distribution community. With the 2023 event marking the 27th edition of the conference, CIRED remains a dynamic platform for professionals across various sectors to enhance their competencies, skills, and knowledge in electricity distribution.

As a participant, Electronsystem MD will showcase its cutting-edge solutions and products built for the design, construction, and operation of electrical distribution systems in various sectors and industries.

The company is set to showcase its comprehensive range of cutting-edge products at the event, featuring gas density controllers, humidity absorbers, pressure gauges and state-of-the-art electronic transducers. With a strong focus on reliability and low maintenance, their products are meticulously engineered to enhance system reliability, optimize maintenance schedules, and alleviate workloads for high and medium voltage switchgear operations.

“We are thrilled to participate in CIRED 2023 and showcase our advanced solutions at this prestigious event,” said Electronsystem MD’s spokesperson. “As a leading player in the industry, we are dedicated to driving innovation, ensuring safety, and delivering excellence. We look forward to engaging with industry professionals, sharing our expertise, and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.”

With a team of highly qualified engineers and a commitment to innovation, safety, and reliability, Electronsystem MD offers a comprehensive range of solutions. By staying abreast of market trends and attending regular training courses, the company’s research and development team can be sure to always offer the best solutions, products, and services to their global customer base.

Attendees of CIRED 2023 are invited to visit booth D24 to meet with Electronsystem MD representatives and to learn more about their comprehensive range of products.

For more information about Electronsystem MD, please visit www.elecmd.it.