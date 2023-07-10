Accentus Health TMS Clinic Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony June 14

Indianapolis, Indiana, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Accentus Health TMS, a technologically advanced mental health clinic now accepting new patients, is hosting a launch ceremony on June 14th.

The clinic, which will be officially unveiled at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11am, will specialize in treating depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, PTSD, as well as other mental health disorders.

Accentus Health TMS offers psychotherapy, medication management, TMS Therapy or Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, and will be adding esketamine treatment later this summer.

TMS therapy was FDA approved in 2008 for major depressive disorder (MDD) and has undergone continual technological advances and can now be used for even more conditions.

TMS is a form of neuromodulation that uses a magnetic pulse to stimulate regions of the brain linked with depressive pathways. At present, TMS is covered by most insurance plans for adult patients with major depressive disorder who have tried traditional forms of treatment, such as antidepressant medications and therapy, yet continue to experience a poor quality of life.

The veteran-owned business while also open to new patients is credentialed to current insurance companies such as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Indiana, Medicare Medicaid, CIGNA, Optum/UHC, and Tricare.

“We strive to provide the highest quality of care to our patients, offering an individualized approach that is tailored to meet the needs of each individual,” said CEO Jason Shake.

Their team of highly qualified professionals are dedicated to helping patients achieve their mental health goals, with an emphasis on providing the best possible outcomes.

Mr Shake added: “We are committed to providing the latest in therapeutic techniques and treatments, with a focus on outcomes that are safe and effective for our patients.

“Our team works together to create an individualized plan of care that is designed to meet the specific needs of each patient. We believe that mental health is essential for overall well-being, and we strive to ensure our patients are able to achieve their goals in a safe and supportive environment.”

Mr Shake is an accomplished and performance-driven leader with 30 years of experience in government, contracting, and healthcare. As the CEO and co-owner of Accentus Health TMS, he is highly skilled in creating a shared vision, fostering collaboration, and enhancing clinical and business operations.

Before founding Accentus Health TMS, Jason was the Administrator of the Joint Venture Ambulatory Surgery Center at the Endoscopy Center at St. Francis, overseeing 10,000 patients a year and a $12 million operating budget. Additionally, he provided administrative support to the Chief Financial Officer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis and worked in the Community Based Care department, aiding Veterans in obtaining medical care.

Jason served 20 years in the United States Navy as an Information Warfare Officer, providing his expertise in various naval operations. After his retirement, he continued to support US forces as a civilian contractor in Afghanistan before joining the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Indianapolis.

To book an appointment or to discover more information about their services:

Phone: (317) 721-4169

Email: jshake@accentushealthtms.com

Website: https://www.accentushealthtms.com/