FasterCapital Announces Launching its Fundraising Services for Seed startups

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — FasterCapital is glad to announce its seed capital raising service. The service is aimed at seed startups around the globe. The team at FasterCapital matches the startups with seed angel investors and VCs as well as lenders, banks, and micro loans providers. The service also covers crowdfunding and provides seed startups that are running crowdfunding campaigns with the expertise and support they need to manage and close their campaigns successfully.

The team also carries out following up with the investors contacted. The service is backed with a dedicated team and an AI system to ensure accurate and optimal results.

The Raise Capital program has been joined by over 400 startups worldwide and more has successfully helped in raising over $1B. What makes the program a great asset for startups is the fact that it uses AI tools and technologies and relies on warm introductions to help increase the success rate by over 40%

Aside from helping startups raise capital, FasterCapital provides full technical development and sales and marketing services through its Tech Cofounder and Grow your Startup programs. The company also helps pre-seed and early-stage startups through its Idea to Product program.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “By providing seed startups with the expertise they need and by utilizing best technologies and approaches this service is saving valuable resources for the startups helping them close their seed rounds and get the capital they need without debilitating what they already have.”

Contact Information:

FasterCapital

306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE

https://wa.me/971555855663

https://fastercapital.com

contact@fastercapital.com