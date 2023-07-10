Best Surgical Oncologist in Pune

Pune, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Manoj Dongare is a qualified senior Surgical Oncologist in Pune and working as a Senior Consultant in HPB & Liver Transplantation and Assistant Professor in Surgical Oncology at Dr. DY Patil Hospital Pimpri, Pune. He is one of the leading Top 3 Cancer Doctors in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune. He was certified by one of the world’s most renowned cancer training hospitals -Tata memorial Mumbai. He has extensive training and interest in the field of onco-surgeries including advanced surgeries like cytoreductive surgeries, redo cytoreduction, HIPEC, Pelvic exenterations for recurrent cancers

Dr. Manoj Dongare has completed his 3 years Surgical oncology Residency at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. He also did a 6-month fellowship in Gynecological Oncology at center Oscar Lambret, Lille, France. He then Practiced as a consultant in Surgical Oncology in Aurangabad for 5 Years. He has experience of more than a decade to treat cancer of the Liver, Pancreas, gallbladder, & Gastrointestinal organs (Esophagus, Stomach & Colon-Rectum) by laparoscopic technique and also performing complex surgery by open approach. Hence patient gets uncompromised complete treatment for his disease at the same time. Dr.Manoj Dongare is one of the very few GI & HPB Surgical oncologists in Pune who has expertise in treating cancers.