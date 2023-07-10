Lume Wellness Offers Relaxation and Recovery

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Lume Wellness is pleased to announce that they offer relaxation and recovery in their wellness spa. The wellness spa offers various treatment options to ensure health and wellness so clients look and feel their best.

Lume Wellness puts health and wellness first and foremost with effective holistic treatment options. Clients can choose from IV therapy, infrared sauna therapy, vitamin shots, cryotherapy, massages, hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments, and red light therapy. Their experienced team works with clients to determine the best treatment options for their needs. These personalized treatments allow clients to look and feel their best.

Lume Wellness recognizes the value of providing individuals with natural treatment options to improve overall wellness. With their treatment options, clients can relax and recover in a comfortable environment. They have created a calming atmosphere where clients can enjoy a moment of peace.

Anyone interested in learning about relaxation and recovery methods can find out more by visiting the Lume Wellness website or calling 1-312-285-2004.

About Lume Wellness: Lume Wellness is a full-service wellness spa offering an extensive menu of treatment options, including IV therapy, vitamin shots, cryotherapy, massages, infrared sauna therapy, and more. Their experienced team recommends the most effective treatments to get the desired results. Whether individuals want to relax or improve their health and wellness, they offer treatment options to suit every need.

Company: Lume Wellness

Address: 351 W. Hubbard St.

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60654

Telephone number: 1-312-285-2004