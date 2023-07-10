The leader in strip levelling technology UNGERER GmbH will be fully integrated into REDEX Group

Paris, France, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

UNGERER has also continued to support their large installed base of existing metal strip finishing lines by supplying new flying shear controllers for cut to length lines, new Unflatness Measurement System software and electrical retrofit packages based on Siemens and ABB automation technology. UNGERER has further developed its service and spare part capabilities by investing in a state-of-the-art grinding and super finishing shop for levelling rolls, as well as offering on-site training for maintenance teams.

REDEX Group has decided to merge all its German affiliates in one organization. This change will allow UNGERER to be even more integrated into REDEX’s international sales, service and technology network in the USA, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Slovakia, China and India. It will allow new R&D programs to take advantage of Industry 4.0 digital breakthroughs through the “Smart Machine” R&D program, a REDEX Group led initiative alongside Siemens and several other start-ups. REDEX Group will strive to keep UNGERER’s products at the forefront of technology and ready to face the new technological challenges arising from the e-mobility, energy and digital revolutions.

As of July 1st 2023, UNGERER Technology GmbH will be integrated into REDEX GmbH. The same team for sales, technology and service will remain at the same addresses in Pforzheim and Duisburg. UNGERER Technology’s metal strip finishing technology will remain a key brand in the REDEX Group’s product portfolio.

REDEX Group will exhibit at the METEC Düsseldorf (Booth 1B49) from June 12th to 16th.

www.redex-group.com



Contact : Else Hartsema, +49 151 44 0 11 84

REDEX Group, based in France and Germany, is a 400-employee company, with more than 70 graduate engineers and PhD. REDEX Group is a global company selling its products worldwide, and specializes in equipment for the metals industry and components for machine-tools. REDEX Group’s portfolio of products includes metal strip processing lines, rolling mills and precision gearboxes. Estimated turnover for 2023 is ca. 100M€. www.redex-group.com

REDEX SAS

Rue Paul Defontenay

45210 Ferrières

France

CARO Laurie

Phone : +33 2 38 94 42 00

lcaro@redex-group.com