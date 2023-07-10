Mex Storage Systems Launches New Website to Showcase Innovative Storage Solutions

New Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Mex Storage Systems, a leading provider of storage solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, mexstorage.com. Founded in 1986 by Mr. Balvinder Kumar, Mex Storage Systems has been delivering innovative storage solutions to businesses across India and beyond for over three decades.

The new website is designed to provide customers with a seamless experience while showcasing Mex Storage Systems’ extensive range of storage solutions. The website features a modern design and intuitive navigation, allowing customers to easily browse Mex Storage Systems’ products and services.

“We are excited to launch our new website and to offer our customers a better experience,” said Mr. Balvinder Kumar, Founder and CEO of Mex Storage Systems. “Our goal is to provide businesses with the most innovative and effective storage solutions, and we believe our new website will help us achieve that.”

The website features detailed information on Mex Storage Systems’ products, including industrial shelving, pallet racking, and mezzanine flooring. Customers can also explore Mex Storage Systems’ custom solutions, which are tailored to meet the unique needs of each business.

In addition to showcasing its products and services, the website also provides customers with helpful resources, including a blog that covers industry news and trends, as well as tips for optimizing storage space and increasing efficiency.

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and support,” said Mr. Kumar. “Our new website is just one of the ways we are working to achieve that goal.”

Mex Storage Systems’ new website is now live at mexstorage.com. Customers can browse the site to learn more about the company’s products and services, as well as to get in touch with the Mex Storage Systems team for personalized support.