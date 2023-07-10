Franky’s Excavation Digs Deep To Expand With New Project Pipeline

Tacoma, WA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Demand for excavation expertise is fueling major expansion for Franky’s Excavation as it handles more projects in the greater Tacoma region.

The family-owned and operated firm has announced plans to expand its team and fleet of specialized equipment to cope with the boom in business in 2023.

Company owner David Frankov said the business is well-regarded as being a one-stop shop for land clearing, demolition for houses, garages, sheds, and barns, concrete removal, land leveling and grading, stump removals, foundation digging, gravel driveways, trenching, and sod removal.

He acknowledged: “We have many years of experience providing quality work for our clients. As we are now facing extra demand, we plan to increase our team and fleet to cope with more local and regional projects.”

Licensed, bonded and insured, Franky’s Excavation utilizes the most modern and state-of-the-art technology to get a job done efficiently with minimum impact on the client. “Our reputation for going the extra mile and exceeding clients’ expectations is built on doing the job right, first time, every time,” he confirmed.

Among its specialisms is land clearing. Their team is highly geared to preparing land for a client’s plans. They can clear land quickly and responsibly with the right equipment and know-how.

They also carry out excavation works, from earth moving to grading, to help shape the landscape and handle demolition works with careful planning and precision.

Regarding concrete removal, such as renovating or demolishing old structures, replacing old driveways or patios, and clearing land for new construction, Franky’s Excavation has the machinery to break the material down and safely dispose of the debris.

Land leveling and grading are crucial land preparation processes in construction, landscaping, and farming. These involve adjusting the slope and elevation of a piece of land to create a more uniform or suitable surface.

They are also experts in foundation digging and trenching for utilities or irrigation, can design and install gravel driveways, and remove old sod ready for landscaping or new construction.

Franky’s Excavation is all about providing top-notch, professional services with a friendly touch. Each project is unique and gets our full attention and care. To book an appointment or to find out more about their services:

