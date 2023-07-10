Backed by FasterCapital FlyRent is Starting a new Round of Funding

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — FlyRent is a platform that allows people to share private flights and negotiate offers. The startup is introducing a new, flexible, and innovative way to book flights. Flyrent is based in the United States and is raising $1,320,000 with the help of the Raise Capital program.

The program matches startups on a global level with investors and VCs and provides them with all the support and advice needed to raise funds successfully.

Andrew Vale, founder and CEO of FlyRent is an experienced sales and marketing professional while Anna Pouther, co-founder of the startup, is a serial entrepreneur specializing in early stages startups, acquisitions, and ventures in need of strong business development.

Aside from helping in raising capital, FasterCapital acts as a committed technical partner and cofounder for startups through its Tech Cofounder program. FasterCapital’s technical team works with startups on building and developing their tech startup. As a tech cofounder, FasterCapital covers 50% of the costs needed for the development and gets equity in exchange. The only thing you need to work on is to secure 50% of the costs needed!

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “The Raise Capital program has been of great advantage to countless startups so far and we are looking forward to working with the new startups joining it.”

