Backed by FasterCapital FlyRent is Starting a new Round of Funding

Posted on 2023-07-10 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — FlyRent is a platform that allows people to share private flights and negotiate offers. The startup is introducing a new, flexible, and innovative way to book flights. Flyrent is based in the United States and is raising $1,320,000 with the help of the Raise Capital program.

The program matches startups on a global level with investors and VCs and provides them with all the support and advice needed to raise funds successfully.

Andrew Vale, founder and CEO of FlyRent is an experienced sales and marketing professional while Anna Pouther, co-founder of the startup, is a serial entrepreneur specializing in early stages startups, acquisitions, and ventures in need of strong business development.

Aside from helping in raising capital, FasterCapital acts as a committed technical partner and cofounder for startups through its Tech Cofounder program. FasterCapital’s technical team works with startups on building and developing their tech startup. As a tech cofounder, FasterCapital covers 50% of the costs needed for the development and gets equity in exchange. The only thing you need to work on is to secure 50% of the costs needed!

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments, “The Raise Capital program has been of great advantage to countless startups so far and we are looking forward to working with the new startups joining it.”

Contact Information:
FasterCapital
306, Office Court Building, Oud Metha, Dubai, UAE
https://wa.me/971555855663
https://fastercapital.com
contact@fastercapital.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution