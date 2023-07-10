The Millard Law Firm Sponsors the 17th Annual Georgia Race for Autism

Alpharetta, GA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Millard Law Firm is pleased to announce that they will be sponsoring the 17th Annual Georgia Race for Autism and the Fall Festival to be held on October 7, 2023, at the Gwinnett Fairgrounds. This event is vital to supporting Spectrum, an organization that works with individuals and families affected by autism.

The Millard Law Firm recognizes the importance of giving back to and supporting the local community. As such, they sponsor this annual race and fall festival to help raise money for Spectrum and bring awareness to autism and how it impacts families. The Race of Autism and Fall Festival routinely attract large crowds. Last year they welcomed 2400 attendees, 500 runners, and 80 vendors participating in events like a 5K race, a one-mile fun run, a tot trot, and a 100-yard dash. The festival hosts a silent auction and vendor/resource fair with food, entertainment, and fun.

The Millard Law Firm sponsors the event to show their commitment to investing in the well-being of families in Alpharetta and beyond. They believe in supporting initiatives that can improve the quality of life for residents and help the community grow and thrive.

Anyone interested in learning about the 17th Annual Georgia Race for Autism and Fall Festival can find out more by visiting The Millard Law Firm website or calling 1-678-319-9500.

About The Millard Law Firm : The Millard Law Firm specializes in family law, providing support and guidance for families going through challenging times. Their experienced lawyers work closely with clients to help them achieve the desired results. They are particularly committed to protecting children with special needs.

Company : The Millard Law Firm

Contact Name : Marcy Millard

Contact No : (678) 319-9500

Contact Email : marcy@themillardlawfirm.com

Address : 318 Maxwell Rd. Suite 600, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Website : https://themillardlawfirm.com/