Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The students of the UAE will now be empowered with the highest possible level of education. In recent years, the UAE has taken rapid steps towards improving its education system and several other legal and economic reforms to improve how people live and interact with the world in the Emirates. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, this included transitioning from K programs to 12 programs, introducing higher academic performance, empowering women and girls, and supporting teaching and learning services for students with special needs.

In this context, a recent report by the Institute for the Monitoring of Peace and Cultural Tolerance in Schooling (IMPACT-se) found that among the Middle Eastern curricula, it has evaluated over the years, the Emirates textbook has been replaced by the attainment of international peace standards. And tolerance.

With over 200 nationalities coexisting, the UAE is one of the most diverse countries in the world. The report emphasizes that the UAE curriculum encourages engagement, cooperation, and positivity. Students learn to respect other cultures, value a practical and open society, and encourage curiosity about other civilizations. The close relationship between the UAE and the United States is crucial in how the UAE emphasizes working together to address pressing global challenges.

US partnerships with UAE have been key to developing world-class academic programs and institutions in the UAE.

Other expansion highlights include the MDX Social Hub, which will be central to Middlesex’s student experience as a modern, welcoming, relaxing-themed space focused on promoting student health, well-being, and connection. The Social Hub was developed in response to student feedback about what facilities they would like on campus.

TECOM Group PJSC welcomed the inauguration of the new Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai campus expansion in the education-focused Dubai Knowledge Park cluster. A delegation of officials from the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom attended the ceremony. The addition of state-of-the-art facilities to the UK University has seen recent record growth in student enrollment, and the 5-star university has been recognized as Dubai’s largest university by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). Building on 18 years of success and innovation in delivering quality British education in the UAE, the expansion will include digitally enhanced teaching and social spaces throughout the MDX Dubai campus. The facility enhances university life by integrating essential student services, scholarships, and extra-curricular activities to meet the unique needs of ambitious students starting their careers in the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic cities. We aim to redefine the future of the whole.

The education system of UAE now emphasizes empowering the students with academic success by providing them with the best possible facilities and resources. The hub has many facilities, including a fully equipped gym, arcade, music, and games room, industrial dance studio, running track, basketball court, DJ booth, and more. Many of these rooms are versatile and serve the needs of college clubs, sports teams, teachers, and students alike.

As part of Dubai Knowledge Park’s premier university and training community, MDX Dubai is strategically located near Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City, home to Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs. Place the students The technology and media ecosystem created by TECOM Group gives students access to a dynamic calendar of industry events and networking opportunities to accelerate their professional development.

