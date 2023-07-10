Excel In Self-Defense at the Newly Opened Raposo BJJ Academy

Slidell, LA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — With the worrying rise in street attacks across the US, isn’t it time to consider learning a martial art that is useful for the whole family? At the newly-opened Raposo BJJ Academy, men, women and children can discover the best that Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has to offer.

The martial arts academy, which opened its doors to the Slidell community on Tuesday, May 30, offers the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) in the region. Its class schedule offers multiple options throughout the week. There are also classes dedicated to women’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and children’s BJJ.

The head instructor, Professor Erick Raposo, is a highly-ranked world champion 3rd-degree black belt from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and brings an entirely new level of instruction to the region. Additionally, Professor Stephanie Williamson is a world champion black belt, who helps lead the academy’s women’s programs.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu isn’t just for adults; it’s also the perfect activity for kids! Jiu Jitsu is highly regarded as one of the best martial arts for self-defense. As the majority of altercations go to ground, it allows a smaller person the opportunity to control and defend themselves against a larger, stronger opponent.

As a grappling martial art, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu excels at controlling an opponent’s movements and submitting them with chokes and joint locks. BJJ is also an excellent form of exercise and will challenge you differently than any other traditional workouts.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu also empowers kids to gain confidence, learn discipline, focus their energy, foster respect for others, and be a part of a one-of-a-kind community full of friends and mentors.

“We have a passion for helping our students reach their full potential, and believe martial arts instruction is the secret to doing just that,” commented Mr Raposo. “We provide well-rounded Jiu-Jitsu training that focuses on both the physical and the mental. Classes naturally improve strength, athleticism and endurance but instill healthy habits, self-confidence, and the ability to overcome everyday obstacles. It’s a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school that doesn’t just create champions on the mat, but champions in life.”

Erick Raposo is an IBJJF-certified third-degree black belt and a Super Fight, IBJJF Open, American National, and Brazilian National Champion in Gi and NoGi. Born in Brazil, Raposo has a long background in BJJ and is thrilled to bring his many years of training, experience, and success to the students of Raposo BJJ Academy.

He has been training and teaching for over 20 years and has earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and experienced instructors around. He has competed in numerous tournaments and won several championships, including the Brazilian and American National, Pan American Championship, and 2-time Runner up to World Championship.

He is passionate about teaching and sharing his knowledge with his students, and his classes are known for their technical precision and attention to detail.

The academy’s hours are Monday: 5:30 pm –8:30 pm; Tuesday: 11 am – 1 pm; Wednesday: 5:30 pm –8:30 pm; Thursday: 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm; and Friday: 11 am – 1pm. Closed Saturdays and Sundays.

To discover more about the academy and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu:

Phone: (985) 201-8211

Email: info@raposobjjacademy.com

Website: https://raposobjjacademy.com/