Youth for Privacy to Host Data Values Bootcamp for Young Changemakers in Partnership with the Data Values Project

Posted on 2023-07-10 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

442 5th Avenue #1668

Manhattan, NY 10018

contact@youthforprivacy.org

 

New York, NY, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Youth for Privacy, a youth-led and youth-centered group advocating for privacy, will host a Data Values Bootcamp for young changemakers from July 31 – August 2, 2023. The bootcamp aims to provide young people with the tools and skills they need to create data protection rules and compacts within their communities.

 

The bootcamp will be led by experts in data privacy and policy, and will cover topics such as:

  • The basics of dataprivacy
  • Data protection laws andregulations
  • How to create data protection rules andcompacts
  • How to advocate for data privacy in yourcommunity

The bootcamp is open to young people ages 16-30 from around the world.

 

