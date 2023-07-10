Law Office of Jesse Hernandez Provides Aggressive Criminal Defense

Posted on 2023-07-10 by in Law // 0 Comments

San Antonio, Texas, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Law Office of Jesse Hernandez is pleased to announce that they provide aggressive criminal defense representation to ensure clients get the help they need. Their team believes everyone deserves representation for their case and aims to make the experience as stress-free as possible.

The Law Office of Jesse Hernandez’s criminal defense team gets to know the particulars of each case and determine whether any errors could lead to reducing or eliminating charges. They understand the challenges of facing criminal charges and aim to build a strong defense with a good chance of achieving a successful outcome. They provide the most aggressive representation possible, fighting for an individual’s rights and aiming to eliminate charges or reduce sentences whenever possible.

Law Office of Jesse Hernandez can help with all types of criminal cases, including DUI, sexual offenses, child abuse, violent crimes, and various misdemeanor and felony charges. They listen to each client to determine the approach to their case and ensure they get fair representation in court.

Anyone interested in learning about their aggressive criminal defense representation can find out more by visiting the Law Office of Jesse Hernandez’s website or calling 1-210-807-8656.

About Law Office of Jesse Hernandez: Law Office of Jesse Hernandez is a full-service law firm specializing in criminal defense, personal injury, and DMV hearing cases. They work closely with clients to help them get the desired outcome for their cases. Their legal team aims to provide aggressive representation with a high chance of a successful outcome.

Company: Law Office of Jesse Hernandez
Address: 3107 Broadway Street
City: San Antonio
State: TX
Zip code: 78209
Telephone number: 1-210-807-8656

