The Bakery Express Opens in Dubai, Offering Customized Cakes for Any Occasion

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Bakery Express, a new customized cake shop, has opened its doors in Dubai. The bakery offers a wide variety of cakes, cupcakes, and other baked goods that can be customized to meet the specific needs of each customer.

“We are excited to open our doors in Dubai and offer our customers a unique and personalized cake-making experience,” said The Bakery Express. “We believe that everyone deserves to have access to truly extraordinary cakes, so we are committed to making sure that happens.”

Flavors, frostings, fillings, and decorations are just a few of the customizing possibilities available at The Bakery Express. Customers can also choose to have their cake designed with their own personal photos or artwork.

“We want to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with their cake,” said The Bakery Express. “That’s why we have a variety of customization options and a team of talented cake decorators who are passionate about making lovely and delicious cakes,”

The Bakery Express is located in Dubai. It is open from 9:00 AM to 9:30 PM.

About The Bakery Express

The Bakery Express is the best customized cake shop in Dubai. The bakery was founded in 2017. The Bakery Express is committed to providing its customers with a unique and personalized cake-making experience. The bakery offers a wide range of customization options, including flavors, frostings, fillings, and decorations. Customers can also choose to have their cake designed with their own personal photos or artwork.

Contact Information:

Website: https://thebakeryexpress.ae/

Phone: +971 565244431

Email: shoponline@thebakeryexpress.ae