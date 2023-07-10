Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — JPF4, a $398 million manufacturing plant, is now being built. Infrastructure and engineering development are still under construction. It is a well-known KOC project that is located in northern Kuwait adjacent to the Sabriya field. Hydrocarbon fluids extracted from the fields are tested, handled, and processed in these facilities.

JPF4 is reportedly capable of producing 160 MCF of natural gas per day. Additionally, it aims to extract 50,000 barrels of light crude oil per day (B/D) from the oil wells. JPF4 will boost the country’s overall capacity for production to 820 MCF and 2,80,000 BD, with the goal of increasing the nation’s oil and gas production capacity.

Aesthetix has been selected to handle the planning, design, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of telecommunication systems. Reputable business Aesthetix has expertise in high-end technical services, telecom system integration, and other relevant areas. Aesthetix was incredibly pleased with the choice to award the team the contract for the pertinent activities. The fact that Aesthetix was selected for JPF4 is likely a testament to the company’s enduring brilliance and success.

It is clear that Aesthetix’s involvement in this key project, which is a part of KOC’s Jurassic Basin Development in northern Kuwait, will enhance the facility’s communication and control systems. The decision to use Aesthetix for the telecom system integration and the related extensive tasks is proof of the business’s success.