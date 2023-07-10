Future Electronics Introduces New Employee Battery Recycling Program

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, announces a new employee initiative to help make a positive environmental impact. This program, named the “Take Home Battery Collection Cube” will empower employees to actively participate in proper battery disposal and recycling.

When they are not disposed of properly, batteries can pose a significant environmental risk due to the hazardous nature of the battery contents. The toxins can leach into the soil and into water, posing a risk to human and wildlife health.

Future Electronics has specially designed battery collection boxes and encourages all employees to take one home. The boxes are built to safely store the batteries until they can be recycled. The boxes will hold all types of batteries including rechargeable, button, and conventional batteries weighing less than 5kg each.

When the box is full, employees will bring the box back to Future Electronics who has partnered with a certified recycling agency to ensure that all collected batteries are properly and safely recycled.

Future Electronics is thankful to all employees who participate in this initiative in order to protect the environment and promote sustainable practices.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer ®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

