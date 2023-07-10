Clients Rate Cardamone Law As One of The Top Law Firms in Town

Lansdale, PA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Best Pros in Town is an influential local listing website that helps customers connect with the best professionals in town. Operating nationwide, Best Pros In Town features local experts and businesses rated highly by consumers for providing excellent products and the best customer experiences.

At Cardamone Law, we are pleased to accept this recognition with great pride and joy as it comes through thousands of full-star ratings by happy clients. It indicates that we’ve been successful in our mission to protect injured workers’ rights, and though we still have a long way to go, we’ve been able to touch lives and protect livelihoods.

Every year, thousands of workers in Pennsylvania suffer injuries and illnesses on the job. In many cases, several of these injuries are preventable, and in some cases, these injuries prove to be fatal. While accidents in the workplace can happen, Cardamone Law works with the mission to protect workers who have to suffer these eventual circumstances.

We serve as the first line of defense when a workplace injury occurs. From the day of the injury to the last compensation check they receive, we walk with our workers every step of the way, supporting their journey to get better and reclaim their lives.

Cardamone Law does this by providing specialized expertise to injured workers in Lansdale, PA. All we do is work comp. Led by award-winning workers’ compensation attorney Michael Cardamone, we offer boutique law firm experience. We are small, best at what we do, and serve our community with undivided focus and attention. Since all we do is work comp, we have gained a level of experience and expertise in the subject that not many can match.

Our strategies have been made richer and more insightful by our leading workers’ compensation attorney Paul Silver, who has worked in the same field but for employers’ side for years. He knows what they think and operate.

Together, Michael Cardamone and Paul Silver tackle sensitive workers’ compensation cases and create intelligent strategies that our opponents have not been able to beat.

If this sounds like the workers’ compensation legal support you want, call us at 215-206-9068 and book a free case evaluation. And don’t worry; you don’t pay us anything till we’ve won the case for you.

So, find us on Best Pros in Town or call us directly and let’s talk.