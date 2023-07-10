Crossborder Logistics Unveils Comprehensive Compliance Solutions for International Trade

Southampton, UK,2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —Crossborder Logistics, a leading provider of global logistics services, has announced the launch of its comprehensive compliance solutions designed to help businesses, organisations, and eCommerce sellers navigate complex international trade regulations as they expand into new territories around the world.

As businesses grow their international reach, they often face the challenge of ensuring that their products, packaging, and labelling are compliant with local legislation. Non-compliance can result in products being refused entry, returned to origin, or even disposed of. Crossborder Logistics’ dedicated compliance team aims to alleviate these challenges by offering expert advice, training, and support for customs declarations, classification, and origin management.

The compliance solutions provided by Crossborder Logistics focus on the UK and EU marketplaces and include additional market-specific services such as EPR – Extended Producer Responsibility. The compliance department complements the company’s freight forwarding and warehousing services, providing clients with peace of mind that their products not only meet marketplace compliance but also move safely from origin through to the destination in the UK or EU by utilising Crossborder Logistics’ extensive logistics network.

Neil Curran, CEO, at Crossborder Logistics, said, “Our mission is to support businesses in their international growth by simplifying the complexities of global trade compliance. Our expert team and tailored solutions ensure our clients can focus on what matters most – expanding their business globally.”

For more information about Crossborder Logistics and its compliance solutions, visit https://crossborder-logistics.com/compliance/

About Crossborder Logistics

Crossborder Logistics is a leading provider of global logistics services, including freight forwarding, warehousing, and compliance solutions for businesses, organisations, and eCommerce sellers. The company is committed to helping its clients expand into new markets worldwide by ensuring their products comply with local legislation and move safely through its extensive logistics network.