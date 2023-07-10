Grow your Teams Skill with NADIA Global’s Corporate Training Offer

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — NADIA Global, a renowned training provider and recruitment agency in the UAE, has recently launched a Corporate Training offer for businesses to help their employees enhance work productivity, self-esteem, and professional growth while strengthening their organisation’s workforce. This offer is a golden opportunity for businesses in the UAE and KSA to upskill their employees and gain a competitive edge in the market.

NADIA Global’s Corporate Training Offer allows Businesses to enrol for 8 seats in NADIA Global’s Corporate Training Courses and get an additional 3 seats free of cost. This offer is a testament to NADIA Global’s commitment to helping businesses grow by investing in their employees. By availing of this offer, businesses can equip their employees with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their job roles and take their organisation to new heights.

NADIA Global has a wide range of Corporate Training Courses that businesses can choose from to cater to their employees’ needs. The courses included in the Corporate training offer are:

UAE Corporate Tax

UAE Labour Law

Data Privacy Courses

HR Training Programs

On-the-Job Training (OJT)

Team Building Programs

Environmental

Social & Governance

Soft Skills Training

Leadership Development Programs

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Customer Service

Application Software

NADIA Global customises the Corporate Training Programs to cater to immediate business needs for corporates and to support their employees in enhancing their work productivity, self-esteem, and professional growth. Their soft and business skills development programs are designed to motivate employees to accelerate their professional growth while also developing sound industry knowledge required for achieving new frontiers for their company.

By enrolling on NADIA Global’s Corporate Training offer, businesses can empower their employees with the necessary tools to succeed in their careers while fostering a learning environment that promotes professional development. This offer is intended for businesses that wish to provide professional training to their employees to stay ahead of their competition by improving their workforce’s knowledge base and professional skills.

Interested organisations can contact NADIA Global at their toll-free number +971 800 2566 or email contact@nadiaglobal.com to enrol for the Corporate Training offer. NADIA Global’s website https://www.nadiaglobal.com/ offers more information on the courses and training programs. Don’t miss this chance to enhance your workforce and drive your business growth!

About the Company:

NADIA Global, a leading recruitment and training agency based in the UAE, has been providing world-class training solutions to individuals and organisations for over 40 years. The company specialises in providing training courses for various industries, such as Accounting and Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Sales and Marketing, and more.

Contact Details:

Toll-Free Number: +971 800 2566

Email ID: contact@nadiaglobal.com