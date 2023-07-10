Accseed Extends Support to ‘Manju Ba Nu Rasodu’ Serving Meals to the Hungry

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Accseed is proud to sponsor Manjuba nu Rasodu’s cause of feeding a lunch and dinner to the hungry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Accseed’s contribution helps the organization to address the issue of food insecurity in the community and provide much-needed support to those in need.

On June 2, 2023, Accseed employees volunteered their time and resources to serve meals to the hungry. The event took place at Sardar Nagar, which included a lunch and a dinner service for those in need. The meals were prepared using fresh, nutritious ingredients, and were served with care and compassion.

“We are thrilled to support Manjuba Nu Rasodu’s cause by sponsoring one day meals to the hungry in our community,” said Khanjan Shah, Managing Partner at Accseed. “At Accseed, we believe in giving back to the community and supporting those in need. We are thankful to the Manjuba Nu Rasodu for allowing us to support their cause of making a difference in the lives of those who are struggling with food insecurity.“

Manjuba Nu Rasodu is a leading non-profit organization that provides food to those in need. “Manju Ba” started this with a goal to feed the needy hungry people. She has left her legacy to her sons and daughters-in-law who are passionately involved in continuing their mother’s mission to feed people with food insecurity. The organization has been serving the community for two years and has provided support to many individuals and families.

“We are grateful for the support of Accseed in our mission to serve the hungry in our community,” said Pranali Kamdar. “Such sponsorships enable us to reach more people in need and provide them with nutritious meals and compassionate care. We are excited to work together with Accseed to make a positive impact in the community.“

Accseed looks forward to their participation as a sponsor, volunteer etc. to support the organizations working towards making meaningful difference in the lives of those who are struggling with food insecurity, and to inspire others to join the cause.

About Manjuba Nu Rasodu:

Shrimati Manjulaben Kamdar was always keen on feeding hungry people and always wanted to make sure that no one would sleep with an empty stomach. She was born in 1936 in a small town named Limbdi and then came to Ahmedabad.

From the beginning she worked for the community with humanity and cared for every possible smallest person around her. She tried to work with limited resources and big heart towards humanity with motto “NO ONE SHOULD SLEEP HUNGRY”

About Accseed:

Accseed is an offshore tax, accounting, and advisory services provider.

We help fast-growing sole-practitioners and accounting & CPA firms stay efficient by solving resourcing challenges year around. Tackling busy seasons woes for our clients is our specialty.

Accseed is led by the team of qualified tax and accounting professionals with demonstrated experience of working with Florida’s leading public accounting firm.