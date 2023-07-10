Fleek Consulting Launched a New Website for a Multichannel Approach

USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fleek Consulting is pleased to announce that they have launched a new website designed to help clients take a multichannel approach to digital marketing. With their new approach, they are assisting alternative healthcare providers and contractors in generating more clients online through multichannel marketing strategies.

Fleek Consulting specializes in helping alternative healthcare providers, as well as contractors and home service providers to attract more clients through their new slogan of “building healthy homes and healthy bodies one marketing campaign at a time.”
The boutique digital marketing agency offers numerous resources to help their clients grow and thrive in a competitive marketplace, scaling their services to meet the unique demands of each client. They work with companies of all sizes, from small local business to Fortune 500 franchises, with a goal of building long-lasting client relationships. Many of their clients have been working with them for over five years.
Fleek Consulting bases its strategy on each client’s unique requirements. They combine their services with functional SAAS solutions to provide full transparency and give their clients peace of mind. They are dedicated to helping alternative healthcare and home service providers effectively reach their target audiences to grow their client base.
Anyone interested in learning about their new website or multichannel digital marketing approach can find out more by visiting the Fleek Consulting website or calling 1-980-224-0238.
About Fleek Consulting: Fleek Consulting is a full-service digital marketing firm working with alternative healthcare and home services companies to help them reach their target audiences. They take a multichannel approach to digital marketing, reaching potential clients where they spend their time online. They aim to build long-lasting client relationships, helping them grow and thrive in a competitive marketplace.
Company: Fleek Consulting
Telephone number: 1-980-224-0238

Express Press Release Distribution