Fleek Consulting Launched a New Website for a Multichannel Approach

USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fleek Consulting is pleased to announce that they have launched a new website designed to help clients take a multichannel approach to digital marketing. With their new approach, they are assisting alternative healthcare providers and contractors in generating more clients online through multichannel marketing strategies.

Fleek Consulting specializes in helping alternative healthcare providers, as well as contractors and home service providers to attract more clients through their new slogan of “building healthy homes and healthy bodies one marketing campaign at a time.”