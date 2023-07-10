The Virginian Retirement Community is a Premier Independent Living Community

Fairfax, Virginia, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian Retirement Community is pleased to announce that they are a premier independent living community providing a safe, comfortable living environment for active seniors. The 32-acre wooded campus is the perfect place for seniors to call home.

The Virginian Retirement Community takes an inspired approach to senior independent living, giving residents the privacy and independence they want while being close to assistance when required. Each resident has a private apartment where they can enjoy life how they want. They also have access to all the community amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, dining options, a swimming pool with water aerobics classes, a full-service salon and barbershop, and more. Seniors have everything they need right at their fingertips.

The Virginian Retirement Community is dedicated to promoting safe, independent living for seniors. Their residents have plenty of social opportunities within the community and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Anyone interested in learning about this premier independent living community can find out more by visiting The Virginian Retirement Community website or calling (703) 385-9229.

