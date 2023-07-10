CDE Asia takes a step towards disease awareness with health camp initiatives at Kolkata Headquarters

Kolkata, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia’s Health Awareness camp empowers individuals to tackle chronic diseases head-on through prevention and cure, offering valuable insights and resources.

In collaboration with Desun Hospital, CDE Asia took the initiative to organize two health awareness camps on May 11th and May 20th, 2023. These camps were held at CDE Asia’s headquarters at Ecospace, Kolkata, and its factory in Howrah. The primary objective of these camps was to raise awareness about chronic health conditions and offer free medical testing with doctor consultations, aiming to empower individuals and enhance their understanding of these ailments.

The camps were organised to equip the employees with knowledge, resources, and medical support to effectively tackle chronic health conditions. The event proved to be a dynamic platform for individuals to gain valuable insights and resources, empowering them to take proactive measures in combating these ailments.

According to a recent study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO), India holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest number of people affected by chronic and ‘silent killer’ diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart ailments.

The prevalence of chronic diseases in India is reaching critical levels, with millions of individuals trapped in the vicious cycle of these ailments. However, what is even more concerning is the lack of awareness among those who have not yet been affected. Many are unaware of the necessary steps to prevent the onset of such diseases, leaving them vulnerable to their debilitating consequences.

The camps had provisions to check vital health parameters such as weight, blood pressure, eye consultations, random blood sugar, and ECG (as advised by doctors), apart from free doctor consultations.

Mr. Anirban Sarkar, Deputy Manager-Growth & Development Officer at Desun Hospital, commended CDE Asia’s initiative, stating, “The health awareness and medical testing camps organized by CDE Asia are truly commendable. It provides employees with invaluable access to specialized medical services and testing, enabling them to proactively plan their treatment and take control of their health. Kudos to CDE Asia for prioritizing the well-being of their employees.”

By addressing the root causes and promoting awareness, CDE Asia envisions a future where individuals are well-informed, empowered, and equipped to prevent chronic diseases.

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2023/may/cde-asia-takes-a-step-towards-disease-awareness-with-health-camp-initiatives-at-kolkata-headquarters .

