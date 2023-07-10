Fort Myers Vein Specialists Offers State-Of-The-Art Approach to Varicose Vein Issues

Port Charlotte, FL, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — With advances in medical technology, one of the most embarrassing problems – varicose veins – is now being solved with non-invasive surgical procedures. Fortunately, Fort Myers Vein Specialists’ highly trained medical team is equipped with such state-of-the-art equipment and imaging guidance to ensure patients can walk with added confidence.

Their Port Charlotte-based vascular specialists have over 40 years of combined experience in providing medical management and minimally invasive treatment of venous insufficiency and varicose veins.

“We understand that pursuing excellence in patient care requires a patient-focused, hands-on, full-time commitment to you,” said Dr. Nima Azarbehi, Medical Director. “Many conditions that once required open surgery can now be treated less invasive with less risk, pain, and recovery time.”

If you suffer from leg pain, aching, cramping, leg heaviness and fatigue, restless legs or burning, numbness, ulcers, sores or varicose veins, then the team at Fort Myers will only be too happy to meet and guide you on the best possible outcomes.

Fort Myers Vein Specialists uses only the latest medical technology to bring you the comfort and convenience you deserve for your varicose vein treatment. It offers a three-step process: consultation, ultrasound and treatment plan.

Using radiofrequency ablation (RFA), the team applies Medicare-approved and safe, non-invasive procedures to help you remove varicose veins. Unlike traditional methods such as ligation and stripping, their procedures do not require cuts over the veins and do not require tying the veins and stripping them, which can be prone to infection.

Dr. Azarbehi specializes in treating venous insufficiency and other chronic vein conditions. With years of experience, he has performed over 1,000 vein treatments, providing his patients exceptional care and attention.

He completed his medical education at Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine in California, graduating in 2010. He completed his residency at the University of Wyoming in 2013, where he gained extensive experience treating various medical conditions.

As a Medical Director, Dr. Azarbehi has established a reputation for his expertise in diagnosing and treating chronic vein conditions. He uses state-of-the-art diagnostic tools to accurately identify the root cause of his patients’ symptoms and develops individualized treatment plans to help them achieve optimal health outcomes.

Dozens of patients of Dr. Azarbehi appreciate his compassionate and patient-centred approach to care, as well as his expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of complex vein conditions.

To book an appointment or if you have questions, call 239-687-4015 or click on their website: https://www.fortvein.com/locations/port-charlotte/