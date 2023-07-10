BVA doctors are leading specialists for glaucoma treatment OKC.

Edmond, Oklahoma, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — BVA Advanced Eye Care aims to provide exceptional service to each patient. Our optometrists and ophthalmologists are leaders in specialized fields of eye care, including glaucoma treatments and diabetic eye surgery OKC.

Glaucoma progressively damages the optic nerves. This can lead to irreversible vision loss, so it is important to schedule a glaucoma treatment OKC. Many factors increase the risk of developing this disease, such as age, family history, or injury. Diabetes may also increase the risk of glaucoma, so it is considered a “diabetic eye disease.”

BVA’s doctors specialize in various glaucoma treatment OKC options. They may recommend topical medications or a surgical solution. Treatments provided by BVA surgeons include Laser Treatment, MIGS (Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery), Durysta, and tube shunts.

In addition to glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy are types of diabetic eye disease. Diabetic eye surgery OKC options for these include laser treatments and lens replacements.

If you would like to learn more about the services provided by BVA, please visit their website or call 1-888-323-3937.

