Introducing idict: A Revolutionary Voice Cloning Translator App for Seamless Communication

Yerevan, Armenia, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Addevice, a leader in cutting-edge language technology, is proud to announce the launch of idict, an innovative voice cloning translator app that redefines the way we communicate across languages. idict combines the power of real-time translation with state-of-the-art voice cloning technology, enabling users to converse fluently in any language with their own unique voice.

idict revolutionizes the translation experience by offering users a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for cross-lingual communication. Powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, idict provides accurate and natural-sounding translations in real time, removing language barriers and fostering global connectivity. Whether you are a frequent traveler, an international business professional, or simply someone seeking to explore different cultures, idict is the ultimate tool for effortless communication.

Key Features of idict:

Real-time Translation : idict ensures seamless communication by instantly translating spoken words into the desired language, allowing users to converse naturally without interruptions.

Voice Cloning Technology : With idict, your voice is your passport. The app uses cutting-edge voice cloning technology to reproduce the translated words in your own voice, creating a personalized and authentic conversation experience.

Multilingual Support : idict supports a wide range of languages, covering major global languages as well as lesser-known ones, enabling users to communicate effectively across diverse cultures.

User-Friendly Interface : idict is designed with simplicity in mind. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to navigate, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free user experience.

Offline Translation : idict’s offline translation feature allows users to continue communicating even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity, making it a reliable companion for international travel.

“We are thrilled to introduce idict to the world, a game-changing translator app that empowers individuals and businesses to communicate effortlessly across languages,” said Grigori Jlavyan. “With idict, language barriers become a thing of the past, enabling people to forge meaningful connections and bridge cultural divides. We are excited to witness the positive impact idict will have on global communication.”

idict is available for download on iOS/Android devices and can be accessed by visiting our website. To learn more about idict and its features, please visit https://idict.io/.

About Addevice:

Addevice is a leading innovator in language technology, dedicated to creating solutions that break down linguistic barriers and foster global communication. With a team of experienced engineers and language experts, Addevice strives to develop cutting-edge tools that empower individuals and businesses to connect, collaborate, and thrive in a multilingual world.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anahit Ghazaryan

Chief Operating Officer

coo@addevice.io

+37433330600