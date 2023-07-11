Amerigo Scientific Launches Ultra Low Temperature Freezers (-40°C to -86°C) for Lab Sample Storage

New York, United States, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, has announced the launch of its latest products, the ultra-low temperature freezers with a temperature range from -40°C to -86°C.

Ultra-low temperature (ULT) conditions are critical for safe sample and reagent storage. Typically, ULT freezers cool to temperatures between −40°C and −80°C, which are significantly lower than standard freezer temperatures. Amerigo Scientific provides -86°C HC ultra-low temperature freezers that introduce remarkable advancements to the ultra-low temperature freezer range. This freezer is designed to cater to the requirements of safely storing high-value medical and laboratory materials over a long period.

Amerigo Scientific -86°C HC ultra-low temperature freezer has an industry-leading combination of features including refrigeration, control, alarm, monitoring, and accessibility for reliable sample preservation. To be more specific, it is equipped with a SECOP compressor and famous Germany brand EBM fans and it has adopted a CFC-free patent hydrocarbon refrigerant for fast refrigeration and to ensure its environment friendly. PT-100 platinum resistance sensors are utilized for sensitively detecting temperature changes. Additionally, it is designed with a VIP Plus vacuum insulation panel in 130mm foaming insulation to ensure the stability of temperature. For safer storage, this freezer allows machine startup delay and power-off protection. And to prevent unauthorized access, it is equipped with a lockable keyboard and password protection.

The freezer also has four casters and two leveling feet for easy moving, and optional configurations include a warning lamp, smart temperature monitor system, temperature recorder, and CO2 backup system. What’s more, this ultra-low temperature freezer is certified with CE, ISO9001, ISO14001, and ISO13485.

“We are thrilled to bring this innovative ultra-low temperature freezer to the market,” said the spokesperson for Amerigo Scientific. “The -86°C HC freezer provides a reliable and secure solution for preserving valuable biological samples, vaccines, and other temperature-sensitive laboratory items.”

With its advanced features, the -86°C HC ultra-low temperature freezer is an excellent fit for modern laboratories and research facilities that require reliable and high-quality storage solutions. With a high-efficiency and durable build, the freezer can operate in extreme conditions.

Amerigo Scientific is confident that it will provide customers with a safe and efficient choice for storing their lab samples. For more information on this -86°C HC ultra-low temperature freezer and other lab freezers offered by Amerigo Scientific, please take a look at their lab refrigeration equipment list.

About Amerigo Scientific

