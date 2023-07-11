Coats Pioneers Sustainability in the Industry with its Green Product Range

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a global leader in thread and textile manufacturing, is revolutionising the industry with its groundbreaking green product range, reaffirming its position as a pioneer of sustainability. With a relentless commitment to environmental responsibility, Coats is leading the way by offering innovative and eco-friendly solutions to its customers.

Coats’ green product range encompasses a diverse selection of sustainable threads, textiles, and materials, designed to reduce the industry’s ecological footprint without compromising on quality or performance. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and sustainable materials, Coats has developed products that meet the highest standards of environmental responsibility.

Through extensive research and development, Coats has successfully introduced materials that incorporate recycled content, bio-based components, and reduced water and energy consumption in the manufacturing process. These sustainable alternatives have been meticulously engineered to provide the same level of strength, durability, and colour fastness as traditional materials, offering customers eco-friendly options without sacrificing functionality.

Coats’ dedication to sustainability extends beyond its product range. The company actively promotes responsible manufacturing practices, such as waste reduction, energy efficiency, and water conservation, in its operations worldwide. By implementing comprehensive sustainability initiatives, Coats strives to minimise its environmental impact and foster a culture of sustainability throughout its global operations.

As sustainability becomes an increasingly critical consideration for businesses and consumers alike, Coats’ green product range provides a compelling solution. By choosing these environmentally friendly options, customers can align their own values with their procurement choices, demonstrating a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint and embracing sustainable practices.

For more information about Coats’ green product range and its sustainability initiatives, please visit – https://www.coats.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-overview.

About the Author:

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provide complementary and value-adding products, services and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.