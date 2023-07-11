Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C. Represents Personal Injury Victims

Joliet, Illinois, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C. is pleased to announce that they represent personal injury victims to help them get the compensation they deserve. Personal injuries can dramatically impact an individual’s life. Working with an experienced personal injury lawyer ensures these victims can seek compensation for lost wages, medical bills, and other expenses.

Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C. meets with individuals to discuss the details of their case and offer recommendations. When clients choose to move forward with their personal injury case, they will work closely with the experienced team to gather documentation, talk to witnesses, and build a strong case. Proving fault is vital to all personal injury cases, and the firm has the experience to tackle the job.

Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C. recognizes the challenges personal injury victims face. They understand the insurance company will try to pay as little as possible. With their aggressive representation, clients can trust they are in good hands.

Anyone interested in learning how move forward with a personal injury case can find out more by visiting the Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C. website or calling 1-888-BLOCK LAW (256-2552).

About Block, Klukas, Manzella, & Shell: Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C. has roots in Joliet dating back to 1951, evolving into the present day law firm which focuses in complex personal injury and workers’ compensation matters. They represent many accident cases, including auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, animal attacks, nursing home abuse, wrongful death, and more. Since its inception over sixty years ago, the firm has been on the forefront of leadership in the field.

Company: Block, Klukas, Manzella & Shell, P.C.

Address: 19 W. Jefferson St.

City: Joliet

State: IL

Zip code: 60432

Toll-free number: 1-888-256-2552

Telephone number: 1-815-726-9999

Fax number: 1-815-727-6378