Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 6.4.0 Released with Issue Fixes and Feature Optimization

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac has been updated to version 6.4.0 to fix a couple of issues and optimize the selection feature.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac is a duplicate file finder app, which helps users find duplicate images, videos, audios, documents and other duplicate files on Mac, external storage devices and cloud storage accounts. In addition to folders and drives, it works with the Photos app and the Music app.

“In each set of duplicate files that it finds, Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically selects all but one file for deletion,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “Users can also select manually. In addition, this app provides several selection rules to help users mass select duplicates to delete based on their needs. One of the rules is called Select by Priority. This update optimizes the Select by Priority rule to make it work better. The update also fixes some issues, such as the issue where the app crashes due to incomplete sync of files when it scans for a cloud storage account for duplicate files.”

What’s new in version 6.4.0?

Fixed the crash issue when scanning Cloud files that are not downloaded

Fixed some known issues

Optimized the rules of priority selection

Main features of Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac

Find all types of duplicate files

This duplicate file finder for Mac can detect duplicate photos, videos, music files, Word documents, PDFs, archives and other types of duplicate files.

Also find similar pictures

In addition to duplicate pictures, it also helps users find pictures taken in burst mode and certain other visually similar pictures.

Support Mac, external storage devices and more

It can find and delete duplicate files on Mac, external hard drive, SD card, USB flash drive and other external storage devices. It also helps users to get rid of the duplicates in cloud storage services.

Support Photos and iTunes

Designed for macOS, Cisdem Duplicate Finder can find and remove the duplicates in Photos, iPhoto, Music and iTunes.

Display the found duplicates for users to check and preview

Users can sort, check and preview the duplicate files that have been found. There are three preview modes, including a side-by-side mode.

Automatically select duplicates to mass delete with 1 click

This Mac duplicate file finder smartly and automatically selects duplicate files for users to mass remove with a single click.

Also offer multiple selection rules

There are also multiple rules to help users quickly select duplicates for deletion based on their needs. For example, applying the Select Newest rule to the chosen sets of duplicate files will select all but the oldest file for deletion in each set. In addition, users can select or deselect by hand.

Provide 3 removal methods

Users can remove the selected duplicate files by moving them to Trash or a particular folder, or deleting them permanently. The Restore from Trash feature allows users to easily restore (accidentally) deleted duplicates.

Easy and safe to use and highly customizable

Cisdem Duplicate Finder is reliable and easy to use. Users have control over what to find and how to delete.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Mac 6.4.0 is available for download and purchase at: https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. The one-year subscription license for 1 Mac costs $19.99. The one-time purchase license for 1 Mac (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.dmg.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company focusing on the creation of utility, multimedia, PDF and data recovery software products for computers. The company is dedicated to developing high performance software to make life easier and work more productive. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.