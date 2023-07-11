Bengaluru to witness Model G20 Summit at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), School of Sciences

Bangalore, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is all set to welcome participants and leaders at the Model G20 Summit in Bangalore on 06-07 July 2023. The summit will be presided over by Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), with Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, the Hon’ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Government of India, as its Chief Guest.

The event will flag off with a Panel Discussion on “India’s Role in Global Leadership: Bridging the Gap of Global Anomalies” with Amb. N. Parthasarathi, IFS (R), Veteran Diplomat, Government of India, Mr Indraneel Chitale, Partner/CEO, Chitale Group. Ms Aparna Patwardhan, Former Director, SVCC, Embassy of India, Bangkok, ICCR, Government of India as the main panelists, closely followed by Paper & Poster presentation and then the Model G20 summit.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, an international meeting for the heads of state of the biggest developed and emerging economies, serves as the inspiration for Model G20. Its main goal is to introduce the field of international diplomacy to undergraduates, graduates, and young professionals.

To know more about the event or register for it, click: https://events.jainuniversity.ac.in/events/model-g20-2023-a-global-summit-of-ideas-and-collaboration

As JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) prepares to host the event, Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us to host Model G20 summit, the same year India holds the presidency for G20 Summit 2023. As we bring together many leaders, knowledge experts and talented students through this event, we look forward to these exclusive days of learning and sharing with a strong display of constructive debate, networking, diplomacy and negotiations on many pressing global issues”.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by JAIN Group, the University is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.