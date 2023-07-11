Introducing Cosmetic Gum Contouring: University Periodontal Associates Sets the Bar for Smile Transformations in Houston, TX

Houston, TX, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — University Periodontal Associates, a leading dental clinic in Houston, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest service: Cosmetic Gum Contouring. Spearheaded by the esteemed Dr. David K. Dennison, this cutting-edge procedure revolutionizes smile transformations, offering patients a chance to achieve a beautiful, harmonious smile they’ve always dreamed of.

Cosmetic Gum Contouring, also known as gum reshaping, is a specialized dental procedure that corrects excessive or uneven gum tissue, creating an aesthetically pleasing gumline that perfectly complements the teeth. This innovative treatment is designed to enhance the overall appearance of the smile, boosting patients’ confidence and transforming their lives.

Dr. David K. Dennison, renowned for his expertise in periodontics and cosmetic dentistry, leads the highly skilled team at University Periodontal Associates. With meticulous attention to detail and a passion for delivering exceptional results, Dr. Dennison customizes each treatment plan to suit the unique needs and desires of his patients. Utilizing state-of-the-art techniques and advanced technology, he ensures precise, comfortable, and successful gum contouring procedures.

“Cosmetic Gum Contouring allows us to create balance and harmony in a patient’s smile,” says Dr. Dennison. “By reshaping the gumline, we can reveal more of the teeth, eliminate gummy smiles, and enhance the overall attractiveness of the smile. We are dedicated to helping our patients achieve the smile they have always envisioned.”

The benefits of Cosmetic Gum Contouring include improved smile aesthetics, enhanced symmetry, and increased confidence. Patients can expect a personalized treatment plan, gentle and minimally invasive procedures, and comprehensive post-operative care to ensure optimal results.

With the launch of their Cosmetic Gum Contouring service, University Periodontal Associates aims to transform smiles and change lives throughout the Houston community. Driven by their commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction, they invite individuals to discover the possibilities of achieving a radiant, confident smile.