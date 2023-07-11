Silver Touch Technologies: Presenting Cutting-Edge Technological Solutions at Collision 2023

Toronto, Canada, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Silver Touch Technologies is a leading cutting edge technological solutions provider in Canada, is excited to announce their participation in the North America’s largest tech event Collision 2023. Silver Touch invites attendees to visit their booth to explore digital transformation solutions and discuss their business requirements. Collision, North America’s fastest-growing tech conference, brings together industry leaders, startups, investors, and tech enthusiasts across the world. Taking place from June 26 to 29 at Enercare Centre, Toronto, this event offers a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing cutting-edge technologies.

As an exhibitor at Collision, Silver Touch offers enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for wholesale & Retail, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing sector. Robotic Process Automation (RPA), an emerging technology that can help automate routine processes and reduce errors, making it an attractive solution for businesses looking to increase productivity targeted towards BFSI, Manufacturing, Service & Energy sector. We are also showcasing Business Intelligence and Dashboard solution with Tableu & PowerBi. Silver Touch’s expertise on these software solutions and partnerships with global ERP and RPA agencies like SAP, Odoo, UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and OpenBots, result in providing the best automation to clients.

By leveraging the latest technologies and industry best practices, the company enables businesses to stay ahead of the competition and navigate the complexities of the digital landscape with ease.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Collision event,” said Adarsh Parikh, Associate Director at Silver Touch Canada. “This conference offers a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with industry peers, showcase our expertise, and engage with potential customers. We look forward to discussing how our technological solutions can address the unique challenges faced by businesses today.”

Visit Silver Touch Technologies at Stand No: E308 & Booth No: 0202-03, to learn more about the company’s services and witness the power of their technological solutions. The team of experts will be available for one-on-one discussions, providing insights into how Silver Touch Canada can help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals.

To schedule a meeting with Silver Touch at the Collision, please reach out to Adarsh Parikh at adarsh@silvertouch.com or visit www.silvertouch.ca/collision-event/ for more information.

About Silver Touch

Silver Touch Technologies Canada is a surging information technology, consulting, and business process services company. Silver Touch harnesses the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.

A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, Silver Touch has over 1400+ dedicated employees serving clients across USA, UK, India. Together, we discover ideas and build a brighter future.