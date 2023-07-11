Secourisme RCR Plus Offers First-Aid Training For Real-Life Situations

Gatineau, Quebec, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —Facing a real-life emergency in Quebec where you are called on to give first aid to someone on the edge of life can be overwhelming. But the team at Secourisme RCR Plus provides the very knowledge required to ensure you can help someone survive.

Secourisme RCR Plus is an emergency training school whose instructors are highly trained and qualified to lead various CPR and first aid courses. Having the knowledge, experience, and training empowers individuals to handle critical life situations either in the home, at work, as part of their health careers, or in general.

In Quebec, CPR training is mandatory for all medical personnel, without exception, for doctors, paramedics, nurses, dentists, emergency physicians or even pharmacists. The same applies to daycare educators, border guards, security guards, beach and pool lifeguards and adventure guides.

This is because the chances of these professionals being confronted with cardio-respiratory emergencies while exercising their daily professions are high. They must be able to recognize problems, assess the patient’s condition and correctly administer the necessary first aid.

According to the results of various studies, the first minutes are crucial in the event of cardio-respiratory distress. Intervention that is too late considerably reduces the victim’s chances of survival and increases the risk of serious, and sometimes even irreversible, problems.

CPR training is optional for people who do not practice risky jobs. However, according to the regulations by CNESST, at least one duly trained first aider must be present in all offices during working hours. The numbers required vary according to the number of employees. In addition, they must be chosen so that their positions within the company allow them to be released immediately and intervene quickly in the event of an emergency.

At Secourisme RCR Plus, they offer several categories of CPR training. At the end, participants obtain a certificate issued by the Canadian Red Cross. Depending on your situation and job, they offer online, mixed or face-to-face courses.

“Taking a first aid course is preparing to act; it also gives yourself the tools to recognize an emergency and take concrete actions that can save lives. We offer high-quality training so the theory becomes concrete and the practice allows you to act as a first aider,” said a company official.

Secourisme RCR Plus can offer quality training, fast and efficient registration procedures and respect the values of the Canadian Red Cross.

The team includes Sebastien Gagnon, a first aid Instructor, first responder and Canadian Red Cross emergency medical responder. He is a former member of the National Red Cross First Aid Program Review Committees (2000-2008) for the Leadership component.

He received the Meritorious Service Medal from the Canadian Red Cross for his involvement in implementing the AED and advanced first aid program for first aid stations in Greater Montreal. Sébastien has ten years of practice as a paramedic in Quebec and Ontario, is certified as a paramedic in advanced care and has been teaching full-time in the Paramedic care program at La Cité collégiale (Ottawa) for ten years.

To discover more about the program:

Phone: +1-819-775-9876

Email: info@secourismercrplus.com

Website: https://secourismercrplus.com/