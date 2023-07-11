Anblicks Achieves Premier Tier Partner Status with Snowflake, Strengthening Data and AI Capabilities

This partnership will enable Anblicks to assist customers in efficiently managing all their data in Snowflake’s Data Cloud, monetizing the data, and implementing business use cases using data apps.

Anblicks’ CTO, Mr. Munwar, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Becoming a Snowflake Premier Partner is a significant milestone for Anblicks. This partnership will enable us to leverage Snowflake’s innovative technology to deliver best-in-class data and AI solutions to our clients. We are excited about the endless possibilities this collaboration presents, and we are confident that it will help our clients unlock the true potential of their data.”

“Anblicks is building solutions across multiple industries and leveraging AI/ML on Snowflake to help customers accelerate their implementations, enabling them with faster time to market,” said Jeff Hollan, Director, Product Management at Snowflake. “We look forward to continued collaboration with Anblicks to ensure our customers get the most value from Snowflake’s Data Cloud.”

As a Snowflake Premier Partner, Anblicks will be able to offer its clients an enhanced range of data management services that will drive growth, cost savings, and efficiency. This partnership will also enable Anblicks to develop new, innovative solutions to solve complex data challenges, enabling organizations to make better, faster decisions at scale.

The Snowflake Partner Network unlocks the potential of the Data Cloud with a broad array of tools and partners. Certified partnerships and integrations enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s flexibility, performance, and ease of use to deliver more meaningful data insights. To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake’s self-service partner resources, please click here.