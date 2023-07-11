Binmile Partners with Katalon to Enable Seamless Test Automation for Businesses

Binmile has partnered with Katalon to offer seamless test automation solutions for businesses. This collaboration combines Binmile’s expertise in quality solutions with Katalon’s test automation platform, enabling efficient software testing and improved customer experiences.

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading digital engineering company, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Katalon, an automation testing software tool. This collaboration will transform the way businesses approach software testing, empowering them with the tools and expertise to achieve seamless test automation.

Software development companies today are constantly challenged to deliver high-quality products efficiently. With Binmile’s expertise in quality solutions and Katalon’s cutting-edge test automation platform, this alliance is set to strengthen Binmile’s test automation offering and deliver superior digital-first customer experiences for its clients.

Binmile has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. With expertise in a wide range of industries, including finance, education, e-commerce, and more, Binmile has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking transformative software solutions. This partnership with Katalon further strengthens Binmile’s commitment to providing comprehensive test automation services that enhance the development process.

Katalon’s industry-leading test automation platform offers a range of powerful features designed to simplify the testing process and improve overall product quality. From robust test case management in both web and mobile test environments to seamless integration with popular development tools, Katalon provides a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the needs of modern software development teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Katalon to bring cutting-edge test automation capabilities to our clients,” said Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing of Binmile. “This strategic collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive market. Our partnership with Katalon will ensure a seamless delivery cycle and positively impact our enterprise productivity. Together, we will revolutionize the software testing landscape and help our clients achieve new heights of efficiency and quality.”

With Binmile’s deep expertise and Katalon’s state-of-the-art platform, businesses can streamline their testing processes, reduce time-to-market, and ensure the delivery of robust and reliable software solutions. This partnership combines the strengths of two industry leaders, opening up a world of possibilities for organizations seeking to achieve excellence in software development.

About Binmile:

Binmile is an automation-led Digital Transformation & Custom Software Development Company helping businesses solve complex business problems and technology challenges while constantly driving innovation in our solutions. They assist clients in digitally transforming their businesses by providing professional software engineering and consulting services. Binmile has been a trusted technology partner to businesses, including start-ups, SMB’s and Fortune 500 enterprises. Their services include digital product engineering, software product engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS), IoT (Internet of Things), test automation, ServiceNow, and Microsoft dynamic 365 services.

Recognized as the top software development company offering a full range of IT services, Binmile has extended their team to include 300+ technology experts, 200+ clients, and 500+ projects delivered.

About Katalon:

Katalon is a trusted provider of test automation solutions, empowering software development teams to deliver high-quality products at an accelerated pace. With its comprehensive all-in-one quality management platform, Katalonenables quality assurance, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform enables businesses to achieve seamless test automation and streamline their software testing processes efficiently. It accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team’s architecture and processes.