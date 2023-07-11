Lalibella Unveils New Kikoi Collection

London, UK, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — LALIBELLA, London-based African fashion and home accessories retailer, has recently introduced its new collection of Kikoi wraps.

Made by the award-winning company, Mungo, a homeware textile company based in South Africa, these Kikoi wraps have already proven to be popular amongst Lalibella’s customers. Mungo reinvests all profits made from their wraps into social and ecological projects in Plettenberg Bay, to support the local communities.

All of the wraps in the Kikoi collections are made from the highest quality, pure cotton and are hugely versatile. These wraps are also available in a range of colours. Kikoi (or Kikoy) is derived from the Swahili word for ‘wrap’ or ‘something to wrap around you’, which in itself denotes the many uses it can have. For example:

Sarongs

Skirts

Baby sling

Scarves

Towels

Head wraps

Similarly to Mungo, Lalibella’s ethos very much centres around giving back to small communities in countries across Africa. For many years, Lalibella donates profits to the charity ‘Give A Future’, which works to help fund and support educational projects in Ethiopia, benefits over 10,000 women and children. All of Lalibella’s homeware, fashion and accessories are ethically-made by talented African artisans.

Stefania Calice, owner and Co-founder of Lalibella, commented: “We are very honoured to be working alongside a company that shares the same passion for promoting and empowering these skilled artists across Africa. Mungo’s products are of such high quality and are so unique, so we couldn’t wait to share them with our customers.

“The team at Lalibella are always looking out for new, beautifully handcrafted products that perfectly encapsulate the dedication and talent of these hardworking designers’.

About Lalibella

Lalibella was founded nearly ten years ago by Stephanie Ferrario, Tania Aragona and Stefania Calice, who all share a passion for African fashion, homeware and culture. After being inspired by the local artisans, the owners made it their mission to raise awareness of these talented artisans and their work across the United Kingdom.