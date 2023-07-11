Residents In Distress Turn To Romexterra For Quality Renovation Assistance

Chicago, IL, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —When the pressures on to find rapid solutions to emergency renovations, then Romexterra Construction Fire and Water Restoration Services offers the best solutions to residents and businesses.

Their team has built a solid industry reputation as a restoration contractor servicing the entire Chicago, IL area. The full-service restoration contractor, based in Chicago, specialize in restoration work, ranging from water damage, fire damage, mold damage, biohazard cleanup, and storm damage.

Since 2003, Romexterra has been the leading provider of remediation, no matter how big or small the job at hand. Their experienced IICRC-certified professionals are available 24/7 and always ready to provide customers with quality workmanship and fast, reliable service.

“We understand that a restoration emergency can be stressful,” said President Nick Duta, “So our certified technicians ensure the process runs as smoothly as possible for our clients.

“Our experts use state-of-the-art equipment and products to get the job done quickly and efficiently, so they can get back to normal quickly. We treat our customers with respect and courtesy. We strive to exceed expectations and provide excellent customer service.”

In addition, their technicians will document the entire scene to file a detailed insurance claim if required.

When it comes to mold removal, Romexterra Restoration is the name you can trust. We have highly trained and experienced technicians who know how to safely and effectively remove mold from any property. We use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure your property is entirely mold-free. They also offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can be sure you’re making the best decision for your property.

At the other extreme, if you live in the Chicago area, you are most likely familiar with the crazy weather patterns and the damage they can cause. But no matter what mother nature throws our way, the team at Romexterra Restoration has your back!

They specialize in 24/7 storm damage restoration services for buildings of all types, including homes, businesses, and commercial properties. They have restored countless properties that have experienced rain, hail, tornado damage, and more.

The company has benefitted from dozens of testimonials from satisfied customers. Ashley Sampang commented: “Romexterra came out in a timely manner to help us when our basement flooded. Our crew Eddie, Felipe, Ismael, and Huriel were professional and answered all of our questions and concerns.”

Lucas Webster added: “Greg at Romexterra is very knowledgeable and helpful! He’s the guy to talk to when you need help!”

To book an appointment or to check out their services:

Phone: 312-549-9620

Website: https://www.romexterrarestoration.com/