BLACKBARN Restaurant Features a Bottomless Brunch Prix Fixe

New York, NY, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

BLACKBARN Restaurant is pleased to announce that they host a Bottomless Brunch Prix Fixe every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am until 3 pm. This brunch event costs $55 per person and includes one appetizer, one entree, and two hours of unlimited mimosas and bloody Marys. Live blues music is available on Saturdays.

BLACKBARN Restaurant’s Bottomless Brunch Prix Fixe includes all the top brunch favorites to ensure every guest can find something they love and eat their fill. Guests can choose one appetizer, including a house-made granola bowl, kale salad, or avocado toast. They will also receive one entree, such as buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict, fried chicken and waffles, huevos chilaquiles, or a farmer’s omelet. A la carte brunch items are also available during the Bottomless Brunch Prix Fixe.

BLACKBARN Restaurant offers an extensive a la carte brunch menu that includes starters, mains, and side dishes that will satisfy everyone’s tastes. For guests who aren’t interested in enjoying the Bottomless Brunch Prix Fixe, they can choose individual items from the a la carte menu to build the perfect brunch for the weekend.

Anyone interested in learning about the Bottomless Brunch Prix Fixe can find out more by visiting the BLACKBARN Restaurant or calling 1-212-265-5959.

About BLACKBARN Restaurant: BLACKBARN Restaurant is an American tavern and restaurant in Madison Square Park, providing a farm-to-table experience with delicious, high-quality food. The restaurant features a main dining room, tavern, private dining, and chef’s table dining to meet varying needs. They use the freshest ingredients to craft delicious menu items that please their guests.

Company: BLACKBARN Restaurant

Address: 19 E. 26th Street, New York, NY 10010, USA

Phone No : 212-265-5959

Email ID : info@blackbarnrestaurant.com

https://blackbarnrestaurant.com/