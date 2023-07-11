Modwrap Launches Compostable Carry Bags: A Sustainable Solution for Retail Stores

Haryana, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Modwrap, a leading provider of eco-friendly packaging solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their new line of compostable carry bags designed specifically for retail stores.

With the growing global concern over environmental impact, Modwrap recognizes the need for businesses to adopt sustainable practices. The introduction of compostable carry bags serves as a significant step towards reducing plastic waste and promoting a greener future.

The compostable carry bags offered by Modwrap are made from biodegradable materials sourced from renewable resources. They break down naturally without leaving harmful residues, thus minimizing their impact on the environment.

Key Features of Modwrap’s Compostable Carry Bags:

Biodegradable and environmentally friendly

Durable and capable of carrying substantial loads

Customizable options to incorporate branding and educational messages

Comply with local and regional regulations regarding single-use plastic

By using Modwrap’s compostable carry bags, retail stores can showcase their commitment to sustainability, strengthen their brand image, and align with the growing demands of environmentally conscious consumers.

“We are excited to introduce our compostable carry bags to retail stores, providing them with an effective and eco-friendly packaging solution,” said Ashiash Malik, CEO of Modwrap. “Our aim is to help businesses reduce their environmental impact while maintaining the functionality and durability required for day-to-day operations.”

Modwrap invites retail stores and businesses to join the sustainable movement by integrating compostable carry bags into their operations. With customizable options available, retailers can effectively communicate their commitment to environmental responsibility and educate their customers about the importance of sustainable practices.

For more information and to place orders, please visit the Modwrap website at www.modwrap.com or contact at +91-9811380229, +91-9953754229

About Modwrap:

Modwrap is a leading provider of eco-friendly packaging solutions, committed to offering sustainable alternatives for businesses worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility, Modwrap aims to support businesses in their journey towards a greener future.