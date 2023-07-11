Rosie’s Ice Cream Offers Locally Made Ice Cream in Denver

Denver, Colorado, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Rosie’s Ice Cream is pleased to announce that they are one of the only local ice cream shops offering locally made ice cream in Denver. They craft the freshest ice cream with high-quality ingredients to promise customers the perfect experience.

Rosie’s Ice Cream sells traditional dairy ice cream and non-dairy options for individuals who prefer a non-dairy approach to a cold, sweet treat. They proudly offer an expansive menu of flavors to suit every taste, including vanilla, Ghiradelli chocolate, mint chip, coffee chip, oreo, and caramel sea salt. These flavors are generally available daily. Other flavors are rotated in and out, including lemon crunch, key lime pie, honey lavender, strawberry cheesecake, brownie rubble, and more. They also serve vegan-friendly sorbets in various fruit flavors. Customers are sure to find something they enjoy.

Rosie’s Ice Cream has a beautiful location in Denver, providing guests with the perfect ice cream outing every time. Freshness is the highest priority at this ice cream shop, ensuring everyone enjoys every bite of ice cream, no matter which flavor they choose.

Anyone interested in learning about locally made ice cream can find out more by visiting the Rosie’s Ice Cream website.

About Rosie’s Ice Cream: Rosie’s Ice Cream is a locally owned and operated ice cream shop serving locally made ice cream in various dairy and non-dairy flavors. The ice cream shop opened in the spring of 2022 to serve delicious ice cream made right in the shop. The store features a cute French bulldog mascot and offers a casual atmosphere for the perfect ice cream outing.

Company: Rosie’s Ice Cream

Address: 4999 W. 44th Avenue

City: Denver

State: CO

Zip code: 80212